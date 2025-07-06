Florida’s “Super Speeder” Law Now In Effect, Bringing Stiffer Penalties For Excessive Speed

Florida’s new “Super Speeder Law,” officially House Bill 351, has taken effect as of July 1st, introducing significant penalties for drivers who exhibit dangerous excessive speeding.

The law targets those traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the posted limit or exceeding 100 miles per hour overall, with consequences ranging from hefty fines to potential jail time and license suspension.

Just minutes after midnight on July 1st, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated the immediate impact of the new legislation. Deputies cited a driver going 104 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Under the law, a first offense for “dangerous excessive speeding” could result in a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail, or both. Repeat offenders face even more severe consequences, including up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Committing two such offenses within a five-year period could lead to a one-year suspension of driving privileges.