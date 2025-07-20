Felony Charges For Century Man Accused Of Eluding Atmore Police, Hiding In Bushes

A Century man is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to elude law enforcement following an attempted traffic stop in Atmore on Tuesday afternoon.

Donnie Johnson, 53, taken into custody after a brief search that ended with officers finding him attempting to low crawl and hide in bushes.

The incident began around 1:35 p.m. when an Atmore Police officer attempted to pull over a motorcycle on Liberty Street that was not displaying a license plate. According to police, the operator, later identified as Johnson, accelerated to twice the posted speed limit as the officer attempted the stop. Due to the time of day and the reckless operation of the motorcycle, a pursuit was not initiated as Johnson approached Highway 21.

Johnson was last seen by the officer traveling north at a high rate of speed on Highway 21.

A few minutes later, a citizen reported a suspicious person who appeared to be hiding in the bushes at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Highway 21. Officers responded to the area, discovering the abandoned motorcycle in the bushes.

A subsequent search of a nearby field led officers to Johnson, who they said was attempting to low crawl away. He was then taken into custody.

Johnson was charged with felony attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and driving without a driver’s license and transported to the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center.