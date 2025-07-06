Escambia County To Hold Public Hearing On Updating Laws To Say ‘Gulf of America’

July 6, 2025

The Escambia County Commission will hold a public hearing near week to find out what the public things about changing the wording in county ordinances to “Gulf of America”.

Currently, there are nearly two dozen ordinances — related to Perdido Key, dog parks, littering and more — that mention “Gulf of Mexico”.

The change would follow bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in textbooks and state law.

The county’s sign welcoming visitors to Pensacola Beach was updated to Gulf of America several weeks ago.

The public hearing is scheduled for 5:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 10 during a county commission meeting on the first floor of the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building in downtown Pensacola.

Comments

2 Responses to “Escambia County To Hold Public Hearing On Updating Laws To Say ‘Gulf of America’”

  1. Rob on July 6th, 2025 1:08 am

    I’m glad there are not more pressing issues than this.

  2. Bill on July 6th, 2025 12:59 am

    This is what we have in office? With so much in this county to do and make better, we’re worrying about renaming the Gulf? How sad and pathetic!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 