Escambia County To Hold Public Hearing On Updating Laws To Say ‘Gulf of America’

The Escambia County Commission will hold a public hearing near week to find out what the public things about changing the wording in county ordinances to “Gulf of America”.

Currently, there are nearly two dozen ordinances — related to Perdido Key, dog parks, littering and more — that mention “Gulf of Mexico”.

The change would follow bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in textbooks and state law.

The county’s sign welcoming visitors to Pensacola Beach was updated to Gulf of America several weeks ago.

The public hearing is scheduled for 5:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 10 during a county commission meeting on the first floor of the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building in downtown Pensacola.