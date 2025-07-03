After 20 Years Atmore News Ceases Operation, Publishes Final Newspaper

July 3, 2025

With much sadness and much gratitude for your support through the years, we publish our last edition of Atmore News.
We love you all.
God bless you, and God bless Atmore.

With that, Publisher Sherry Digmon ended the lead story in the final edition of the Atmore News that hit the streets on Wednesday.

The Atmore News published their first edition in 2005. Now, 20 years later, they have ceased the locally-owned newspaper’s operation.

Digmon wrote that ”atmore magazine” will continue to be published. The monthly magazine will only be available at advertiser locations.

Pictured: The final edition of Atmore News in a vending machine Wednesday afternoon at the post office on Main Street in Atmore. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 