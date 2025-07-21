AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fluctuate Over The Past Week

Florida gas prices continue to ebb and flow, though the overall trend shows relative stability within a 30-cent range throughout the year, according to AAA.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $2.93 last week—the lowest daily average since May. From there, prices surged to $3.14 per gallon mid-week before sliding back down to $3.08 on Sunday.

This rebound marks a 14-cent increase from last week, though prices remain 6 cents lower than last month and 30 cents below this time last year. Despite the frequent ups and downs, the underlying market forces remain largely unchanged.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $2.92. In Pensacola, a low of $2.73 was at one station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low of $2.79 was available at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment on Sunday.

“We’ve seen this pattern repeat itself for nearly a year: pump prices drop for about 10 days, then climb back up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With minimal movement in the oil and gasoline futures markets, we expect prices at the pump to continue bouncing within the same range for now.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.