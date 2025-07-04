AAA: Florida Fourth Of July Weekend Road Trips Expected To Set New Records

July 4, 2025

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). This represents an increase of 1.7 million travelers (2.4%) over last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

Florida travel is expected to reach historic levels, with nearly 4.6 million Floridians hitting the road, skies, and rails – that’s up 146,000 (3%) from last year.

  • Driving: More than 4 million Floridians will take a road trip (+127,000 from last year, up 3%).
  • Flying: Nearly 330,000 Floridians will fly domestically (+4,000, up 1%).
  • Other Modes: Nearly 204,000 Floridians will take buses, trains, or cruises (+15,000, up 8%).

“Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. “This year, we’re seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday. This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 