AAA: Florida Fourth Of July Weekend Road Trips Expected To Set New Records

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). This represents an increase of 1.7 million travelers (2.4%) over last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

Florida travel is expected to reach historic levels, with nearly 4.6 million Floridians hitting the road, skies, and rails – that’s up 146,000 (3%) from last year.

Driving: More than 4 million Floridians will take a road trip (+127,000 from last year, up 3%).

Flying: Nearly 330,000 Floridians will fly domestically (+4,000, up 1%).

Other Modes: Nearly 204,000 Floridians will take buses, trains, or cruises (+15,000, up 8%).

“Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. “This year, we’re seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday. This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones.”