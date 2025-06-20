Why Is The Power Going Off So Much In The Flomaton, McCall Area?

June 20, 2025

Residents in the Flomaton and McCall areas has reported to us that they are experience frequent power outages, and Southern Pine Electric Cooperative has explained why.

In the Flomaton, McCall, Keego, and Pineview areas, Southern Pine is in the process of upgrading the three-phase power distribution lines in the area, and contractors are doing the work while the lines are still energized.

“For their safety we have to set the breaker in the substation to open much faster. This will help keep the workers in a much more safe position just in case an accident occurs while they are working,” Southern Pine said. “One downside to this is, anytime there is an issue such as lightning or any other fault on the lines, it can cause the breaker in the substation to cut the power much faster than it normally would.”

The utility said the upgrades are designed to ultimately enhance system reliability.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 