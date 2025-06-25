Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Isolated severe storms as possible Wednesday afternoon through early evening. Damaging wind and hail are the potential threats.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.