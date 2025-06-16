Special Commission Meeting Set To Consider $25 Million John R. Jones Park Bond Issue, $1.1 Million Beach Gateway

During a special meeting Friday, the Escambia County Commission will consider over $26 million in tourism related projects.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m., June 20 at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building.

$25 Million TDT Note For John R. Jones Complex Upgrades

The commission will consider approval of Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Revenue Note not exceeding $25,100,000 for capital improvements at the John R. Jones Park and Sports Arena. The county will then enter into a loan agreement with Synovus Bank (the purchaser of the note). The annual debt service for the bank loan will be paid from Escambia County TDT with a structured level annual debt service of approximately $2.495 million over an approximate 15-year period which ends on October 1, 2039.

The project was approved by the commission in May; Thursday’s vote will finalize approval for the bond issue.

The $25 million for upgrades, including artificial turf, for the John R. Jones complex on East Nine Mile Road with a focus on sports tourism. The TDC approved the recommendation at their April 15 meeting.

The John R. Jones complex currently has 18 baseball and softball fields, plus two rectangular multi-use fields for sports such as football, lacrosse, soccer, cheerleading and more.

According to the proposal, the new facility will attract hundreds of teams, players and fans for tournaments and be competitive with similar facilities in nearby communities such as Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach, Daphne and more.

There are 23 hotel properties within seven miles, and it is about 15 minutes from the Pensacola International Airport.

The Nine Mile Road facility will have the capacity to host 39 weekend tournaments plus 12 full week tournaments during the summer, creating over $2.3 million in revenue subject to the tourist development tax.

The $25 million will fund:

$20 million – Artificial turf for 20 Fields Approx. $1 million per field 18 multi-dimensional diamond fields, Plus, two rectangular multi-use fields

$500,000 – Landscaping & Common Areas Flower beds and aesthetic landscaping

$1.2 million – Sidewalks & Parking Upgrades Entryway and sidewalk connectivity

$1 million – Fence, Shade & Dugout Work Overall fence work, shade areas & dugout upgrades

$1.5 million – Concessions & Building Upgrades Remodeling and upgrading buildings.

Miscellaneous Expenses – $400,000 Various Aesthetic Upgrades

Design – Permits or Consulting Fees – $400,000 Potential fees for design or consulting



$1.1 Million For Pensacola Beach Gateway Improvements Design

The commission will consider approval of $1.1 million to Jacob’s Engineering Group for Pensacola Beach gateway improvement designs.

The Escambia County Engineering Department, in collaboration with the Santa Rosa Island Authority, requested 100% construction plans to be developed for an improved northern gateway to Pensacola Beach. The new gateway design will piggyback a new tolling system structure that is currently being designed by Jacobs Engineering. The new gateway will include a welcome structure, new landscaping, a new shared multi-use path, and pavement improvements to be located between the south end of the Bob Sikes Bridge and the north end of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) water storage tanks. The existing toll booth facility visually cues motorists to stop in spite of the signage to the contrary, increasing traffic congestion. These changes seek to improve traffic efficiency entering the island while collecting the toll and providing an aesthetic greeting to Pensacola Beach.