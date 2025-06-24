Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Quintette
June 24, 2025
Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, June 10, in a portion of the Cantonment, Cottage Hill and Quintette areas.
Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.
Spray Area #49A: Cantonment
- North: West Quintette Road
- South: Becks Lake Road
- East: Parker Road
- West: North Highway 29
Spray Area #50A: Cantonment
- North: Highway 196
- South: Vantage Road
- East: North Highway 29
- West: Highway 99
Spray Area #50B: Cantonment
- North: West Quintette Road
- South: Muscogee Road
- East: North Highway 29
- West: River Annex Road
When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public. Fore mre info, or to submit a request, email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com. or call (850) 397-2198.
