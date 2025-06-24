Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Quintette

June 24, 2025

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, June 10, in a portion of the Cantonment, Cottage Hill and Quintette areas.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

Spray Area #49A: Cantonment

  • North: West Quintette Road
  • South: Becks Lake Road
  • East: Parker Road
  • West: North Highway 29

Spray Area #50A: Cantonment

  • North: Highway 196
  • South: Vantage Road
  • East: North Highway 29
  • West: Highway 99

Spray Area #50B: Cantonment

  • North: West Quintette Road
  • South: Muscogee Road
  • East: North Highway 29
  • West: River Annex Road

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public. Fore mre info, or to submit a request, email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com. or call (850) 397-2198.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 