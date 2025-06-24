Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Quintette

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, June 10, in a portion of the Cantonment, Cottage Hill and Quintette areas.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

Spray Area #49A: Cantonment

North: West Quintette Road

South: Becks Lake Road

East: Parker Road

West: North Highway 29

Spray Area #50A: Cantonment

North: Highway 196

South: Vantage Road

East: North Highway 29

West: Highway 99

Spray Area #50B: Cantonment

North: West Quintette Road

South: Muscogee Road

East: North Highway 29

West: River Annex Road

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public. Fore mre info, or to submit a request, email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com. or call (850) 397-2198.