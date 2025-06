Free Movie At The Century Library: ‘Spy Kids II’ This Afternoon

The “Spy Kids II” movie will be shown at the Century Branch Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In the 2002 PG rated movie the Cortez siblings set out for a mysterious island, where they encounter a genetic scientist and a set of rival spy kids.

It is the second movie in the Spy Kids series with a running time of 101 minutes.

The Century Library is located at 7995 North Century Boulevard.