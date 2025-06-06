FDLE Charges Escambia County Man With Possession Of Child Porn

June 6, 2025

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has chard an Escambia County man with possession of child pornography.

FDLE arrested Sage Madison Obe, 28, on 20 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FDLE’s investigation began at the request of the Pensacola Police Department (PPD) after a National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) cybertip alerted law enforcement to a Dropbox user outside of PPD’s jurisdiction uploading files depicting the sexual abuse of children. The investigation identified Obe as the account holder.

On Thursday, June 5, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Obe’s residence where several electronic devices were seized. FDLE said forensic preview of the devices located numerous files of children being sexually abused, some as young as 4 years old.

Obe was arrested without incident and booked into the Escambia County Jail where he is being held without bond. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted in the arrest.

The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 