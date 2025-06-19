Fatal Escambia County Deputy Involved Shooting Under Investigation

A fatal deputy-involved shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in Escambia County.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies received word that a 37-year-old male who was wanted for several felonies was observed at Arby’s on Highway 98

The ECSO said the felony warrants stemmed from an incident that took place on June 13 in which the 37-year-old male is alleged to have committed domestic battery strangulation, aggravated assault by holding a screwdriver to the victim’s throat, burglary, and grand theft.

“Deputies arrived and observed the 37-year-old male in the parking lot. Upon seeing the deputies, the suspect fled inside of the restaurant with deputies pursuing,” the ECSO said in a statement. “The suspect jumped the counter and struggled with a deputy before pushing the deputy to the ground. He then grabbed a large knife and confronted the three deputies who had also jumped the counter in pursuit. Deputies gave several commands to drop the knife. The suspect then began taking out several items from his pockets and tossing them about while keeping the knife in his hand. He ignored deputies’ commands to drop the knife and pleas from employees who were caught behind the counter. The suspect then turned and moved aggressively towards the deputies with the knife. The three deputies fired at the suspect, striking him several times. The suspect died at the scene.”

No deputies were injured during the incident. All three deputies that fired will be placed on paid administrative leave as is standard policy. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation.

The suspect’s name has not been released.