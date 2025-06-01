Escambia Man, 69, Charged With Molesting Two Santa Rosa Girls

June 1, 2025

A 69-year old Escambia County man is facing charges for allegedly molesting two underage girls in Santa Rosa County.

James Philmore Phillips, age 69 of Waterford Lane, was arrested May 23 in Escambia County before being transferred to the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Phillips is charged with two counts of molestation or a victim less than 12 years of age.

Phillips was observed on a living room security camera molesting two girls, according to an arrest report. The report notes that Phillips was regularly providing childcare for the girls. Investigators said the girls told deputies about other similar incidents in the past.

The report states Phillips denied the allegations, but deputies said his statement was “contradicted by the video.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 