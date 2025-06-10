Atmore Police Arrest Sixth And Final Suspect In Main Street Shooting Incident

A sixth suspect has now been charged in connection with two shootings in Atmore.

Lemareyoun Moore, 19, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building. He turned himself into officers at the Atmore Police Department and was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

APD said he is the final suspect in the shooting.

Police have also arrested 18-year-old Dexter Adams, 21-year-old Ryeheem Banks, and three 17-year-old juveniles for the shootings. The juveniles are being charged as adults, but Alabama law prevents police from releasing their names.

About 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, Atmore officers responded to the area of North Main and Howard Street following reports of shots fired into a passing vehicle. The Wing & Burger Box restaurant on the northeast corner of the intersection was also hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers recovered a significant amount of evidence at the scene, collecting 47 spent shell casings believed to be from two different caliber firearms.