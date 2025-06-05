Century Ups Community Center Rental Rates, Sets New Policies

June 19, 2025

The Century Town Council has approved a new community center rental policy, upping the rental rate and eliminating discounts for churches or nonprofits.

The town rents the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 and the Century Business Center (Habitat Building) on Pond Street. Previously the daily rental fee was $380 with security provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for all events. However, a provision allowed a pastor or officer to sign off, dropping the rental to $200 for churches or non-profits. Both rental rates include a $100 refundable cleaning deposit.

The new rental policy approved this week sets the rental rate at $500 for everyone, including a $150 refundable cleaning deposit. If the facility is properly cleaned, the cleaning deposit will be returned in 7-10 days. A fee waiver can be approved by the council for any governmental agency using the facilities.

Security, provided by either the sheriff’s office or a Florida licensed security company, will be required at the renter’s expense for all events with more than 75 attendees. All renters will be required to sign a hold harmless agreement.

The policy also includes standard terms such as no tobacco, drugs or alcohol, a no-admission fee restriction.

The council also discussed potentially amending the policy at July meeting, including potentially setting a policy on inflatables.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 