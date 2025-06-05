Century Ups Community Center Rental Rates, Sets New Policies

The Century Town Council has approved a new community center rental policy, upping the rental rate and eliminating discounts for churches or nonprofits.

The town rents the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 and the Century Business Center (Habitat Building) on Pond Street. Previously the daily rental fee was $380 with security provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for all events. However, a provision allowed a pastor or officer to sign off, dropping the rental to $200 for churches or non-profits. Both rental rates include a $100 refundable cleaning deposit.

The new rental policy approved this week sets the rental rate at $500 for everyone, including a $150 refundable cleaning deposit. If the facility is properly cleaned, the cleaning deposit will be returned in 7-10 days. A fee waiver can be approved by the council for any governmental agency using the facilities.

Security, provided by either the sheriff’s office or a Florida licensed security company, will be required at the renter’s expense for all events with more than 75 attendees. All renters will be required to sign a hold harmless agreement.

The policy also includes standard terms such as no tobacco, drugs or alcohol, a no-admission fee restriction.

The council also discussed potentially amending the policy at July meeting, including potentially setting a policy on inflatables.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.