Search Underway For Exotic South American Cat Missing From Molino Animal Sanctuary

A Molino animal sanctuary is searching for a missing exotic cat that they believe may have been intentionally released or stolen.

Jack is not just any cat — he’s a Geoffroy’s cat, a small wild cat that is native to the southern and central regions of South America. It’s an ordinary-sized cat; Jack is about seven pounds (about the size of an ordinary cat) and does not have a tail.

“His exhibit was vandalized,” Sunset Wildlife Director Margaret Lynd said Thursday evening. “He was either taken or was purposely released.” She said the top of his exhibit definitely appeared to have been pried open.

“We likely think he was released; there is a possibility that he has been stolen and taken by wildlife traffickers,” Lynd said. “However, we mostly believe it was probably maybe local teenagers or somebody in our area how wanted to just come in and cause havoc.”

For more photos, click here.

Lynd has placed traps and cameras in the area around the sanctuary, which is located at 997 Cotton Lake Road, not far from the Camp o’ the Pines on Highway 29. She’s also reported Jack’s disappearance to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and she’s attempted to contact U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

She stressed that Jack is not dangerous to the public, but he may bite very forcibly if someone tries to capture him. The best thing, she said, is to report a sighting of Jack to Sunset Wildlife Connection at (850) 490-6917 or call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620, or FWC at (850) 488-4647.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.