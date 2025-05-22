Woman Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Backing Down Road

A Walnut Hill woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

Tebyl Presley, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Escambia County, AL Detention Center.

According to Atmore Police, an officer conducted a traffic stop after observing Presley backing down Rockaway Creek Road into a parking lot without a visible tag. During the interaction, the officer noted suspicious behavior from Presley and requested a K-9 unit to the scene. The K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle, and the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted. During the search, officers discovered a small amount of a crystal-like substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Additionally, items commonly used to ingest narcotics were found, according to APD.