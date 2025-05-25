Search For Felony Suspect Turns Up Empty In Dogwood Park

The search for a suspect turned up empty Saturday night in Dogwood Park after several hours.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect abandoned a stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 97 and Holly Park Lane, not far from the Dogwood Park Baptist Church. Thanks to OnStar tracking, deputies located the truck after it was reported stolen.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect using a drone and K-9. The search was called off after several hours.

The only available description was a shorter white male possible in his 30s.

The truck was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.