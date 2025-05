Scouts, Marines, Other Volunteers Place Over 50,000 Flags At Barrancas National Cemetery

Scouts, Marines, and other volunteers place flags on about 50,000 graves Barrancas National Cemetery on NAS Pensacola.

Each flag honors the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

