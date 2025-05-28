Pine Meadow’s Denise Simmons Names Escambia Stellar Employee Of The Year

May 28, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools’ Office of Community Involvement recognized Pine Meadow Elementary’s Denise Simmons as the Stellar Employee of the Year for 2025. She was previously recognized as the April, 2025 Stellar Employee of the Month.

Simmons serves as the administrative clerk at Pine Meadow Elementary. She has been with the district for 26 years and has dedicated 10 years to Pine Meadow. The district said Simmons consistently exemplifies the essential qualities expected of an administrative clerk. As the first point of contact for parents and students at Pine Meadow, she welcomes everyone with a friendly smile and greets them by name, helping to foster a welcoming and supportive environment. Her approachable demeanor ensures that all stakeholders feel comfortable when discussing any questions or concerns they may have.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

