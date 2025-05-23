Northview Seniors Return To Bratt Elementary For Final Walk Through (Gallery)

May 23, 2025

Graduating Northview High School seniors that attended Bratt Elementary School returned to the school on Thursday for a final walk through the halls.

The current Bratt students cheered for their predecessors, and the seniors posed for pictures with teachers and staff, including former teachers.

One of those retired teachers was Lee Cassady, who taught for a combined 38 years at Bratt and Century elementary schools. Cassady, who has worked part-time at Bratt Elementary for the past couple of years, taught members of the Northview High School Class of 2025 when the students were in fifth grade.

Editor’s note: Readers may notice what first appears to be a larger than life senior in some of these photos. It’s actually a cardboard cutout. Senior Jamison Gilman pitched for Northview in Wednesday afternoon’s softball state championship game and was unable to attend the Bratt Elementary walk through on Thursday. Her classmates decided to include her with a surprise appearance of the cardboard cutout.

