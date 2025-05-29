Molino Woman, Pensacola Man Arrested By FDLE On Fentanyl Charges

A Molino woman and Pensacola man were arrested on drug charges on Wednesday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement served multiple search warrants in Molino, Cantonment and Pensacola.

Darius Andreas Brooks, 37, and Jennifer Lynn Beck, 53, were arrested on fentanyl and related crimes., according to FDLE. The arrests were the result of a joint investigation led by FDLE with assistance from the Pensacola Police Department, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Brooks is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Beck is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of controlled substances without a prescription.

“Today’s arrests highlight FDLE’s unwavering commitment to fighting fentanyl traffickers in Florida. I am proud of the dedicated FDLE agents and crime analysts who continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure drug traffickers are held accountable,” FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said Wednesday.

The case began in July of 2024 when FDLE received a tip that fentanyl was being distributed in Pensacola. The tip also included the names of persons suspected of trafficking fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the West Florida region.

Agents said the investigation revealed that Brooks and Beck were trafficking drugs with another trafficker, David Ryan Thompson, who FDLE arrested in February of 2025.

Multiple search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in Molino, Cantonment, and Pensacola. Law enforcement seized approximately one kilogram (more than 2.2 pounds) of fentanyl, trafficking amounts of heroin, trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, trafficking amounts of MDMA, approximately one pound of cannabis, an AR-15 rifle, a stolen AK-47 rifle, U.S currency, several cell phones and a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

Brooks and Beck were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.