Line The Roads For Northview Lady Chiefs State Championship Send-off Sunday Morning

The Northview Lady Chiefs are headed to the state softball tournament for the first time in school history, and fans are encouraged to line the roadways for a big send-off on Sunday morning.

The team will depart Northview High School at 7 a.m. on their way to the final four in Longwood, on the northeast side of the Orlando metro.The team bus will travel east on Highway 4 to Highway 29 in Century. They will then stop at Whataburger in Century for breakfast.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Jay last Tuesday night to win the district championship. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.