Line The Roads For Northview Lady Chiefs State Championship Send-off Sunday Morning

May 17, 2025

The Northview Lady Chiefs are headed to the state softball tournament for the first time in school history, and fans are encouraged to line the roadways for a big send-off on Sunday morning.

The team will depart Northview High School at 7 a.m. on their way to the final four in Longwood, on the northeast side of the Orlando metro.The team bus will travel east on Highway 4 to Highway 29 in Century. They will then stop at Whataburger in Century for breakfast.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Jay last Tuesday night to win the district championship. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 