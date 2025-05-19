Here’s The Schedule And Video Links For Escambia County Graduations
May 19, 2025
Graduations begin today for Escambia County schools, with most of the graduations scheduled for May 27-28 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
- May 19, 2025
- Westgate – 11:00 a.m., Westgate Adaptive Multi-Purpose Room, [Westgate Video Link]
- May 23, 2025
- District Extended – 9:00 a.m., Hall Center, Room 160, [District Extended Video Link]
- Project Search Completion Ceremony – 11:00 a.m., Hall Center, Room 160
- May 27, 2025
- Tate High School – 9:00 a.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Tate High School Video Link]
- EVA/Success Academy/George Stone/Acceleration Academy/Achieve Academy – 12:15 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [EVA/Success Academy/George Stone/Acceleration Academy/Achieve Academy Video Link]
- Washington High School – 2:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Washington High School Video Link]
- Pensacola High School – 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Pensacola High School Video Link]
- May 28, 2025
- Escambia High School – 9:00 a.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Escambia High School Video Link]
- Northview High School – 12:15 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Northview High School Video Link]
- Pine Forest High School – 2:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [Pine Forest High School Video Link]
- West Florida High School – 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Bay Center, [West Florida High School Video Link]
Pictured: Northview High School 2024 Class of 2024 graduation at the Pensacola Bay Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos.
Comments