FCA Game Changer Awards Presented To Local Athletes

This week, the Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented their “Game Changer” awards to local high school athletes.

The awards honored their participation in flag football, lacrosse, and tennis. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

Flag Football

Madison Levins — Northview

Meya Dunn — PHS

Nikari Taylor — Pine Forest

Jolie Larche — Booker T. Washington

Adrianna Middleton — Tate

Lacrosse – Girls

Mattie Hendrickson — Gulf Breeze

Jade Mills — Milton

Julia Frosch — Catholic

Mallory Orcino — Tate (pictured below)

Lucy Adams Stevenson — PHS

Lacrosse – Boys

Thomas Ramsey — PHS

Ezekiel Maxwell — Milton

Hudson Mitchell — Catholic

Jacob Poljak — Washington

Graham Pennington — Gulf Breeze

Tennis – Girls

Maya Chavan — Catholic

Madison “Lexi” Hodge — Washington

Regan York — Escambia

Parker Briscione — PHS

Quinn Dunne — Milton

Tennis – Boys

Dylan Broxton — Milton

Holt Pair — Catholic

Christian Revoredo — Escambia

Alex Kinney — PHS

Avery Grizzard — East Hill

Photos or NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.