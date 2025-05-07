FCA Game Changer Awards Presented To Local Athletes

May 7, 2025

This week, the Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented their “Game Changer” awards to local high school athletes.

The awards honored their participation in flag football, lacrosse, and tennis. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

Flag Football

  • Madison Levins — Northview
  • Meya Dunn — PHS
  • Nikari Taylor — Pine Forest
  • Jolie Larche — Booker T. Washington
  • Adrianna Middleton — Tate

Lacrosse – Girls

  • Mattie Hendrickson — Gulf Breeze
  • Jade Mills — Milton
  • Julia Frosch — Catholic
  • Mallory Orcino — Tate (pictured below)
  • Lucy Adams Stevenson — PHS

Lacrosse – Boys

  • Thomas Ramsey — PHS
  • Ezekiel Maxwell — Milton
  • Hudson Mitchell — Catholic
  • Jacob Poljak — Washington
  • Graham Pennington — Gulf Breeze

Tennis – Girls

  • Maya Chavan — Catholic
  • Madison “Lexi” Hodge — Washington
  • Regan York — Escambia
  • Parker Briscione — PHS
  • Quinn Dunne — Milton

Tennis – Boys

  • Dylan Broxton — Milton
  • Holt Pair — Catholic
  • Christian Revoredo — Escambia
  • Alex Kinney — PHS
  • Avery Grizzard — East Hill

Photos or NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

