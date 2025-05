Ernest Ward Middle School Names Students, Employee Of The Month

Ernest Ward Middle School recently named their employee and student of the month for May. Pictured (L-R) with Principal Tyvanna Boulanger are students Kaylee Moore, eighth grade; Jocelyn Smith, seventh grade; Hadley Alan Ramos, sixth grade; and Selena Hester, teacher assistant. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.