ECSO: Woman Fraudulently Purchased Truck From Dealership, Then Posed For Picture

An Escambia County woman fraudulently purchased a truck from a local dealership and even posed for a photo, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandi Michelle Neal, 51, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and six counts of fraud. She remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

“That’s not your name, and that’s not your truck,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post about the May 8 incident at Sandy Sansing Chevrolet on Pensacola Boulevard.

Here’s how the ECSO described what happened:

Brandi Michelle Neal didn’t have a car. And, she had her eye on a particular truck. She concocted quite a plan. She would steal another’s identity and try to buy that truck in that innocent person’s name without their knowledge. She entered a local dealership and, using the name that’s not her own, purchased a bright red Chevrolet Silverado. She even had the audacity to pose with the truck, which was adorned with a large red bow celebrating the new, if not legal, ownership (thank you for that).

She took possession of the truck. At one point, the truck came into possession of an acquaintance of hers (information is sketchy on this part). On the very next day, a private landowner contacted a tow-truck company to tow the abandoned truck from their property. Ultimately, the truck was reported stolen by fraud and returned to the dealership.

Meanwhile, Brandi Neal, still in character, discovered that the truck had been recovered and contacted the Sheriff’s Office about having the truck returned to her. Yep, the same truck that she had used another’s identity to purchase. And yes, she tried to re-acquire the truck from the Sheriff’s Office while still pretending to be the legal owner.

Obviously, the truck was not returned to her even though it contained a lot of her belongings. And yes, she was locked up under what we believe to be her real name, Brandi Michelle Neal.

By the way, it looks like she also goes by Chyna White (Chyna Whyt) on Facebook – just in case she looks to buy a car from you…that’s all for now, but we are still investigating.