Century Man Arrested On Meth Charges After Bratt Traffic Stop

A Century man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Bratt.

Leland David Kite, Jr., 57, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia,

According to an arrest report, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a maroon Mitsubishi Eclipse with an expired tag and no working tag light driving northbound on Highway 99. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Herbs Lane and Highway 99.

During the stop, officers identified Kite as a passenger in the vehicle. After the driver consented to a search of the vehicle, officers discovered three ripped baggies containing 10.5 grams of a clear, crystal-like substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, tucked between the passenger seat and the center console, directly where Kite Jr. was seated, the report states. The baggies, the report states, were separated into small amounts indicating packaging for individual sale.

Deputies said a glass smoking pipe with residue was located in the same area. A black digital scale was found on the passenger seat, and a clear crystal shard was discovered directly under the passenger seat. Several unused clear plastic baggies were also found on the driver’s floorboard.

Kite told deputies he was unaware of any illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reportedly told officers she knew Kite Jr. had “something” illegal in the vehicle but was unsure what it was.

Kite remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning without bond due to a hold from Santa Rosa County where he was out on bond in an unrelated case.

The driver was given a verbal warning for the expired tag and driving with no driver’s license before being released.