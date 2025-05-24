Cantonment Teen Charged With Attempted Armed Robbery With A Firearm At Ashton Brosnaham Park

A Cantonment man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on April 6 at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The arrest follows an investigation into an incident where a man was allegedly set up and assaulted.

John Thomas Hernandez, 18, was charged with felony attempted robbery with a firearm.

According to reports, the victim had arranged to meet an acquaintance at the park. The meeting, initially scheduled for earlier in the day, was changed to after dark. Upon arrival, the victim observed the acquaintance with another individual in a gray Ford Explorer. After a brief conversation, the victim entered the acquaintance’s vehicle.

During the conversation, a male wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask allegedly opened the back passenger side door, placed a black handgun to the victim’s head, and demanded money. The victim immediately recognized the voice as someone he knew as Hernandez, according to an arrest report.

A struggle ensued, during which a second male, also described as wearing all black and a black ski mask, opened the front passenger side door and began striking the victim with a handgun. The victim sustained injuries, including a red mark on the right side of his temple and multiple red marks on his back and right side. He refused EMS at the scene.

The victim managed to escape the vehicle and drive away, immediately contacting a family member and then law enforcement. He later provided officers with photographic evidence of Snapchat messages between his acquaintance and a user identity which he stated belonged to Hernandez. These messages allegedly detailed the planning of the incident, including instructions on where to park and ensuring doors were unlocked.

The acquaintance’s phone, which was found to be smashed, was seized by authorities. During questioning, the acquaintance initially denied knowledge of the Snapchat messages but later confirmed that the Snapchat username was Hernandez.

Further investigation led to the identification of Hernandez through a photo lineup presented to the victim, according to the arrest report, and the victim provided a message he received from Hernandez after the incident, which further implicated him.

Hernandez was arrested on May 20 on an outstanding warrant. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning without bond.