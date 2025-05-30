Cantonment Man Charged In String Of Vehicle Theft Cases

A Cantonment man has been charged in string of vehicle theft cases.

Timothy Garrett was charged with multiple counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft from a posted construction site, dealing in stolen property, resisting, and criminal mischief.

In February, a Kubota RTV was stolen from a posted Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) construction site on Old Chemstrand Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The site’s fence was cut to gain entry, and a side-by-side, valued at $12,700, was taken. Investigators said that Timothy Garrett allegedly offered the stolen Kubota for sale shortly after its disappearance. Two separate witnesses reported Garrett attempting to sell them the vehicle for just $800.

Further investigation linked Garrett to the theft of a Yamaha Warrior 4-wheeler from a residence on Molino Road in March. The victim reported their fence was cut, and the 4-wheeler, valued at $1,500, was stolen. Information gathered during the inquiry suggested Garrett was seen with the stolen 4-wheeler, and its tires were later located at a property on Jacks Branch Road. Garrett claimed to have purchased the 4-wheeler from a teenager, but this account was refuted by another individual.

Most recently, in May, deputies attempted to locate Garrett on Jacks Branch Road in connection with active warrants. Garrett was observed riding a green motorcycle dirt bike and attempted to flee. After a pursuit, he was apprehended. The motorcycle was later identified as stolen from a residence on San Carlos Road.

Garrett remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set $87,500.