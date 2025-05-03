Young Bratt Man Critical After Nashville Hit And Run On His Birthday; Mom Pleads For Justice

A young Bratt man is recovering in a Nashville hospital after he was hit by a car that fled the scene.

Zachary Carach survived, but he’s facing a lengthy recovery.

Zach, his mother Sheena, and other relatives were in Nashville celebrating his 21st birthday together as a family.

“Our little family spent a wonderful day in Nashville, celebrating the 21st birthday of our son… as in 21 years ago on May 18th this baby blessed our lives” Sheena said in a message to NorthEscambia.com from Nashville just hours after the hit-and-run. “He has been dealt a hard hand his whole life, living with chronic kidney disease, losing a kidney at 7-year-soldo, having to have major spinal surgery at 16 and spending numerous days in the hospital for autoimmune issues. But this weekend was full of fun and celebration for him, because no one deserves it more. That is until it wasn’t.”

A surveillance video shows Zach, a 2022 Northview High School graduate, look both ways about 6 p.m. Sunday, before crossing Nashville’s Church Street in a clearly marked crosswalk. There’s a flashing signal, and a yellow sign noting that Tennessee law requires drivers to yield for pedestrians in crosswalks. It happened a few blocks from landmarks like the Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena. He’s hit by a Mitsubishi Mirage, throwing him into the air. The car did not stop.

Sheena ran to her son’s side, and she’s remained by his side as he recovers. She’s on a mission to find the driver responsible.

“While crossing in the crosswalk, my precious son was ran over like a piece of garbage and left for dead in the road. Witnessing this as a mom, was the most horrific day of my life and then to rewatch it on video and see his feet above his head and his head slam the ground was mortifying.”

She expressed difficulties in getting what she, a former police officer, felt was a proper investigation. And that’s not the Carach family’s only connection to law enforcement. You may remember the NorthEscambia.com stories about Zach’s younger brother “Donut Boy” Tyler Carach. While Tyle was a student at Byrneville Elementary School, he set out on a mission to thank and provide doughnuts for law enforcement agencies across the country. And he did just that in all 50 states, and made numerous national TV appearances on the CBS Evening News, Today Show, Steve Harvey and countless local TV stations He was also honored by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But now, the family is focused on Zach’s recovery and finding the hit-and-run driver.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has confirmed that they now actively investigating the case.

“Please help us find this inhuman person who ran over my baby and kept rolling,” Sheena said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

