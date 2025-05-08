This Is Who Claimed A Winning $121,663 Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Beulah

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Beulah.

The ticket sold at the Publix at Nine Mile Crossing in Beulah was the only winning ticket in the April 25 evening drawing and was worth $121,663.84.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Stephen Allen Jacobs of Satsuma, Alabama. The winning numbers were 4-11-16-19-26.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.