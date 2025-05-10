10 Mile Road Apartment Fire Caused By A/C Unit, ECFR Determines

The cause of a Thursday night apartment building fire that displaced 11 people was caused by a portable A/C unit, Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Friday.

ECFR arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second story of the two-story wood frame house with four apartments.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames while also saving numerous personal items. During the primary search, a kitten was located and rescued unharmed. ECFR brought the situation under control in around 45 minutes.

One occupant was injured but refused transportation to the hospital. There were no additional injuries.

Officials said the building is not a total loss but will require extensive repairs.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.