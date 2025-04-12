What Is Your Church Doing For Easter? Share Your Events With Our Readers

What is your church doing for Easter?

NorthEscambia.com will provide free promotion for churches in North Escambia or North Santa Rosa counties in Florida, or Atmore or Flomaton in Alabama. If your church is having a special Holy Week, Good Friday and/or Easter service, or any other special service or event like an egg hunt, let us know!

We will share your information with thousands of readers across the area. We will list the services on our Events page free of charge, and we’ll be publishing a special story before Good Friday. Please try to keep your announcement for our events page to 75 words or less.

Send your announcement to news@northescambia.com or click here for our contact page. We will also be happy to publish photos after your event; email the photos to news@northescambia.com.

Pictured top and below: An Easter morning “Sonrise Service” at Pensacola’s Maritime Stadium. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.