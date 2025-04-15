Northview Baseball Beats Laurel Hill 15-0 In First Round Of District Playoffs

The Northview Chiefs opened the district tournament with a 15-0 run-ruled shortened four inning win over the Laurel Hill Hoboes Monday afternoon in Baker.

Jayden White earned the win on the mound for Northview. He gave p one hit and no runs in three and two-thirds innings while walking one and striking out seven. Jackson Bridges pitched a perfect one-third of an inning in relief.

Kelan Jury, Braynt Mason, Jase Portwood, and Brady Smith each had two hits for the Chiefs. Jury and Mason had three RBIs each.

With the win, the No. 3 ranked Northview Chiefs (11-1) advance to the FHSAA Rural District 1 semifinals on Tuesday against No. 2 Jay (13-10) at 4 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.