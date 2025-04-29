FPL Proposes Laydown Yard Near McDavid

Florida Power & Light is proposing a seven-acre laydown yard primarily for pole storage off Camp Road in McDavid.

According to plans filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee, the laydown yard would be located on about seven acres of an octagonal-shaped 48.65-acre parcel already owned by FPL. It is about a half mile south of an Escambia County Road Camp and the closed Camp 5 Landfill.

FPL also owns all of the adjacent parcels and those across Camp Road — the former Gulf Power, later acquired by FPL, purchased hundreds of acres beginning in 2009 for a potential nuclear power plant, but those plans never materialized.

The laydown yard, if approved, would be served to a new 30-foot gravel access road from Camp Road. The utility said the site will operate from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. with no overnight vehicles on site.

The FPL plans are undergoing DRC internal staff review and have not yet been set for a public meeting.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.