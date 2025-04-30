Escambia’s Dunn Recognized As Emergency Communications Supervisor Of The Year

Escambia County Emergency Communications Supervisor Shenae Dunn has been named the 2025 Florida Association of Public Safety Communications Officials Supervisor of the Year.

Dunn recently celebrated 20 years with Emergency Communications. Her calling to serve runs in the family, as her father served as a local fire chief, and her mother served as an Emergency Communications supervisor for Escambia County. Her sister, Christy, also serves as an Emergency Communications Supervisor and recently celebrated 20 years of service with Emergency Communications.

“Shenae comes from a proud family tradition of public safety service and carries that legacy forward with dedication and heart,” said Emergency Communications Chief Andrew Hamilton. “For her, this work is more than just a job, it’s a true calling. We are incredibly proud of her and honored to see her receive this award in recognition of her outstanding commitment and service.”

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected as APCO’s Supervisor of the Year,” said Dunn. “Public Safety has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up in a fire station watching my dad lead as a fire chief and listening to my mom’s calm and steady voice on the radio as a 9-1-1 dispatcher. It wasn’t just their jobs, it was their calling, and it became mine, too.”

With the influence of her family shaping her career in public service, Dunn says there’s another group of people who have contributed to her success. “To my team, you mean the world to me. This recognition isn’t just mine, but a reflection of the amazing people I work beside every day.”