Electrical Fire Destroys Home Near Nine Mile Road; No Injuries Reported

April 29, 2025

An electrical issue is being blamed for a Sunday night fire that destroyed a home just north of Nine Mile Road.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 9500 block of Hummingbird Boulevard, where they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage of a single-story brick house.

All residents and pets escaped without injury, according to ECFR. The home was declared a total loss, and the cause was determined to be electrical.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants with temporary housing.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com

Written by William Reynolds 

 