Softball District Playoff Brackets Set For Northview And Tate

FHSAA district softball tourament schedules have been released for Northview and Tate.

In Rural District 1, No. 1 Jay and No. 2 Northview both have a bye on Monday. On Tuesday, Jay will play the winner of No. 4 Baker and No. 5 Central, and Northview play the winner of Monday’s game between No. 3 Paxton and No. 6 Laurel Hill. The district championship will be May 1. All Rural District 1 games are set to be played at Laurel Hill.

In 6A District 1, No. 3 Tate (8-13) will travel to No. 2 Navarre (12-8) on Tuesday, and No. 4 Crestview will be at No. 1 Pace. The district championship will be May 1 at the higher seed.

