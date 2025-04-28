Century Sets Public Hearing To Discuss Grant Finding Application

The Century Town Council will a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a grant funds application.

The town is preparing to apply for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Florida Commerce. The town is considering seeking funds for projects in several categories, including neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and economic development.

According to the town, these funds must be used for one of the following purposes, if approved:

To benefit low- and moderate-income persons;

To aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or

To meet other community development needs of recent origin having a particular urgency.

The town council will discuss additional information regarding the range of activities that could be funded at the public hearing on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.

