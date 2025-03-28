Stick It To Cancer: WFHS Lacrosse Gets Past Tate 7-6 (With Gallery)

March 28, 2025

The West Florida Jaguars girls lacrosse team defeated the Tate Aggies 7-6 Thursday night in a “Stick it to Cancer Game” in Tate’s Pete Gindl Stadium.

All proceeds — including ticket sales and concessions — will be donated to the American Cancer Society. There were also four gift baskets auctioned off to benefit the fight against cancer.

Up next, West Florida will be at Pensacola High on Friday at 6 p.m. Friday, and Tate will travel to PHS on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

