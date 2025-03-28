Senior Night Win: Tate Surges Past Central 8-1 (With Gallery)

March 28, 2025

Thursday night at home, Tate surged with a seven-run fifth inning to beat the Central Jaguars 8-1 on Senior Night for the Aggies.

Senior Zane Warrington earned the win for Tate, giving up three hits and one run in a complete game seven innings, walking three and striking out eight.

Hunter Clayton led the Aggies at the plate, with two RBIs as he went 1-3. Kaleb Posta went 2-4, while Connor Dethlefs and Nathan Ozuna both added a hit.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Senior Night family images are at the end of the gallery.)

Up next, the Aggies will head across the state line to take on Robertsdale Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Before the game, the Tate Aggies honor their seniors:

  • Brayden Beck
  • Taite Davis
  • Sheppard Edga
  • Nate Ozuna
  • Kaleb Posta
  • Zane Warrington

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 