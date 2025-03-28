Senior Night Win: Tate Surges Past Central 8-1 (With Gallery)

Thursday night at home, Tate surged with a seven-run fifth inning to beat the Central Jaguars 8-1 on Senior Night for the Aggies.

Senior Zane Warrington earned the win for Tate, giving up three hits and one run in a complete game seven innings, walking three and striking out eight.

Hunter Clayton led the Aggies at the plate, with two RBIs as he went 1-3. Kaleb Posta went 2-4, while Connor Dethlefs and Nathan Ozuna both added a hit.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Senior Night family images are at the end of the gallery.)

Up next, the Aggies will head across the state line to take on Robertsdale Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Before the game, the Tate Aggies honor their seniors:

Brayden Beck

Taite Davis

Sheppard Edga

Nate Ozuna

Kaleb Posta

Zane Warrington

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.