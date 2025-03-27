MADD Honors Three ECSO Deputies For 40 Combined DUI Arrests

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) of Northwest Florida recently awarded Lt. Brian Shorette, Deputy Timyron Young, and Deputy Adam Norre for their exemplary service and dedication to transformative change in our community by making over 40 DUI arrests total in the year 2024. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.