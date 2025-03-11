Houston Lee Farr, Jr.

Houston Lee Farr, Jr. (71) of Milton, Florida went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2025. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on February 17, 1954 to the late Houston Lee Farr, Sr. & Orpha Lahleen. He was raised in the Pensacola area and lived most of his adult life in Milton. He was married to his beloved late wife, Karen Moulyet Farr for almost 33 years. Houston worked as a military contractor for most of his successful career. He was an active member of Olive Baptist Church for over 40 years where he enjoyed serving in the children’s ministry. He loved time spent with his five grandchildren. Houston truly had a servant’s heart, always looking for ways to help. He was always quietly in the background taking care of things, never wanting any recognition. Family and friends always called on Houston when they had a home project they needed advice on or any mechanical issue. He was always willing to lend a hand to help a friend.

He is survived by his children, Allen (Ashley) Farr and Kristen (Trey) Fondren; grandchildren, Owen (12), Chandler (11), Olivia (10), Hutch (8), and Oakleigh (5); his sister Mary Farr and multiple nieces and nephews. Upon marrying Karen, he was welcomed into the Moulyet family as one of their own; the late Noland & Mary Louise Moulyet, the late George & Frances Robison, Danny (Sherry) Willis, the late Tom (Carla) Moulyet, Brian (Lisa) Moulyet, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 11 at 11:00 am, visitation will be held prior at 10:00 am, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy 29S, Cantonment, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Olive Baptist Church in his name.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Houston Lee Farr Jr please visit our Sympathy Store.