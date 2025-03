Florida Special Olympics Torch Run Begins In Century (With Photo Gallery)

The 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics began in Century Monday morning before continuing to Pensacola.

The torch run started at the Florida/Alabama state line in a misty morning rain. Runners from Century Correctional Institution carried the torch from south on Highway 29 from the state line to the Century Town Hall with an escort from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Additional legs of the run took place later in the day in southern half of the county with the ECSO and other law enforcement agencies.

Each year, over 5,000 law enforcement officers from around the state carry the flame to the Special Olympics State Summer Games. The¬†torch¬†will travel over 1,500 miles, through Florida’s 67 counties to the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Games with the law enforcement “Guardians of the Flame.”

Pictured: The 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics started at the Florida/Alabama state line in Century Monday morning and continued south in Escambia County. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.