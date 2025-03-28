FDLE Charges Escambia Man With Transmitting, Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

March 28, 2025

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged an Escambia County man with 32 felonies related to possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material.

Michael Desmond Locke, 45, was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count for transmission of child sexual abuse material and one count for use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

FDLE said the investigation began on January 27 after agents discovered an online user who was sharing files depicting children being sexually abused. The investigation revealed the uploads originated from Locke’s residence.

On March 26, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Locke’s residence. During the search, two of his computers were located and a forensic preview of the computers located hundreds of child sexual exploitation files, some involving children as young as 3 years old, according to agents.

Locke was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. FDLE’s Panama City Field Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents assisted in serving the search warrant. The investigation remains active.

Written by William Reynolds 

 