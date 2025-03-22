ECCO: Man Posing At Deputy Arrested For Bail Bond Scam

A man accused of posing as a law enforcement officer to scam a woman out of $10,000 was arrested on March 20, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a fraud complaint at a bondsman’s office on Pace Boulevard on March 17 after the victim reported receiving a call from a man claiming to be with the ECSO. The caller falsely told her she had a warrant for her arrest and needed to bring $10,000 in cash to the bail bondsman.

The victim met the suspect in the parking lot but grew suspicious when he failed to provide proper identification. He fled on foot before deputies arrived.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Christopher Michael Roof, 47, and charged him with grand theft, scheme to defraud, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Roof remained in the Escambia County Friday without having made his own $10,000 bond.