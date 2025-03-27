Cantonment Man Charged With Burglary Of An Occupied Dwelling

A Cantonment man has been charged with breaking into a residence, stealing a wallet, and damaging property before fleeing in a truck.

Roderick Ezell Purifoy, 35, was charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and criminal mischief with property damage.

The incident occurred on January 5, 2025, at a home on Woodbury Circle. According to the victim, he was startled awake around 10:30 a.m. to find a man standing over his bed after breaking in through a bedroom window. The victim recognized the suspect, who allegedly claimed he was there to collect a debt. Purifoy told the victim that he still owed $300 for transmission repairs made on a truck belonging to the victim’s dad, according to arrest report.

The suspect then reportedly took the victim’s wallet, which contained $100 in cash, an ID, a Social Security card, and a debit card, totaling $170 in value. Additionally, the break-in caused an estimated $350 in damage to a bedroom window, the victim reported. According to the report, the suspect was seen leaving through the same window and driving off in a dark-tinted Dodge pickup truck, allegedly causing an additional $500 in lawn damage.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene around and later attempted to contact the Purifoy, who initially denied entering the home. However, Purifoy later admitted to being in the area and insisted that the victim still owed him $300, according to the arrest report.

The suspect reportedly hung up on investigators and turned off his phone when questioned further.

Purifoy was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant for the incident and released from jail this week on a $15,000 bond.