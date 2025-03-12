Baseball: Tate Earn Walk-Off Win; Northview Suffers Walk-Off Loss

In baseball action, the Tate Aggies earned a walk-off win Tuesday night, while the Northview Chiefs suffered a walk-off loss.

Tate 7, Crestview 6

The Tate Aggies beat Crestview 7-6 in a walk-off.

The matchup at Tate was tied at six in the bottom of the seventh when Griffin Cook singled.

The first score for Tate came in the first on a two-run homer to center field by Nathan Ozuna.

Kaleb Posta earned the win for Tate, giving up three hits and one run in three innings while striking out two and walking one. Sheppard Edgar was first up on the hill for Tate, surrendered six hits and five runs (one unearned) in four innings, recording six strikeouts and one walk.

First baseman Ozuna led the Aggies at the plate with two RBIs as he went 2-4 on the night. Tate had two hits each from Griffin Cook, Lance Brady, Ozuna and Kaden Posta.

Tate will host Escambia on Wednesday and Fort Walton Beach on Thursday. Both games are at 7 p.m.

Tate 8, Crestview 1 (JV)

In JV action Tuesday, Tate handily beat Crestview 8-1.

Tate’s Chandler St.Aman gave up six hits and one run in five and one-third innings, striking out four and walking none.

Bryant went 2-for-3 at bat with three RBIs for the Aggies.

Walton 3, Northview 2

The Walton Braves earned a home walk-off win over Northview Tuesday night 3-2.

Starting pitcher Jackson Bridges surrendered three hits and no runs in five innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Northivew’s Grayden Sheffield took the loss in one inning, allowing three runs on three hits, walking two and striking oout none.

Luke Chavers led the Chiefs with one RBI. Cole Davis and Brady Smith each had one hit.

Northview will host Flomaton on Thursday and T.R. Miller on Friday, with both games at 6:30 p.m.